 Churn in South Africa hits ANC’s prospects - Hindustan Times
Churn in South Africa hits ANC’s prospects

ByHT Editorial
Jun 03, 2024 08:53 PM IST

The ANC’s sharp decline was expected in the wake of its failure to address South Africa’s numerous problems over the decades, especially inequality

For the first time since it helped end South Africa’s era of apartheid, the African National Congress (ANC) has failed to secure a simple majority in last week’s general election, whose outcome is being seen as a reflection of the people’s anger over the failure of successive administrations to deal with unemployment, crime, corruption and massive inequality in society. The future of the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa now hinges on negotiations with other parties that picked up significant vote shares. To remain in power, the ANC could team up with two former party leaders — former president Jacob Zuma, a scandal-tainted populist who heads the new MK party, or Julius Makena of the Economic Freedom Fighters party. Both, however, have radical Left-wing reform agendas. Or the ANC will have to make the difficult choice of joining hands with the John Steenhuisen-led Democratic Alliance, a party that opposes policies favouring only the Black population.

Guests and political party representatives use their mobile phones to record the electronic results board during the official announcement of the South African general election results in the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) National Results Center at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, on June 2, 2024. South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) lost its 30-year-old outright majority in this week's election, winning only 159 seats in the 400-seat parliament, official results showed on June 2, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)(AFP) PREMIUM
Guests and political party representatives use their mobile phones to record the electronic results board during the official announcement of the South African general election results in the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) National Results Center at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, on June 2, 2024. South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) lost its 30-year-old outright majority in this week's election, winning only 159 seats in the 400-seat parliament, official results showed on June 2, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

The ANC’s sharp decline was expected in the wake of its failure to address South Africa’s numerous problems over the decades, especially inequality. In a way, its trajectory resembles the journey of the Indian National Congress (INC), the party of Mahatma Gandhi that inspired the ANC and Nelson Mandela. The Congress lost its first national election 30 years after India won Independence, in 1977. The ANC’s decline is similar to that of the Congress — both parties saw major splits after their top leaders bowed out — Jawaharlal Nehru for the INC and Mandela for the ANC – and their successors failed to meet the aspirations of a new generation of voters or stall a decline in values. For India, a strong and stable South Africa is crucial because of the role the country plays in the Global South and at multilateral platforms such as Brics.

