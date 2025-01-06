Connecting the NCR with public transport

Call it the impact of the impending Delhi assembly elections, but the spree of public transit and infrastructure projects inaugurated in the past few days should serve the city and its hinterland well. If phase four of Delhi Metro will ease inner city commute, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), described as a semi-high-speed rail, is a good first step towards facilitating smooth travel in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially on Delhi’s east, beyond Ghaziabad and Noida that are already serviced by the Delhi Metro. The 13-km stretch of the RRTS between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh that opened on Sunday, brings Meerut closer to Delhi. The cities/towns of Alwar, Panipat and Jewar are expected to be connected to the RRTS in the future, which should help connect and consolidate the NCR as an economic unit.

The NCR was conceived in the mid-1980s keeping in mind the potential of Delhi, then mostly a city of government, to grow and extend into small towns in its neighbourhood, among them Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Today, it is home to close to 50 million people and a major driver of growth. It is a sound policy to ensure that the region is seamlessly connected with a relatively fast and comfortable public transport system. Since transit points within Delhi will be connected to the Delhi Metro, travelling to Delhi and commuting within it will hopefully become less stressful.

This should help the NCR in at least two ways. One, it may help to decongest Delhi as people move to the well-connected suburbs; two, good public transport may prod people to reduce dependence on private vehicles. Both will help improve air quality in the NCR. All this is possible if the governments in the NCR continue to pursue the projects with the same enthusiasm visible ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi.