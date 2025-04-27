Falling short on credibility

Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s first reaction to the brazen terrorist attack in Pahalgam, four days after the killing of 26 innocent civilians and in the wake of India’s punitive measures, including the move to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, is an offer to participate in a “neutral, transparent and credible” investigation into the incident. This offer was accompanied by yet another recounting of Pakistan’s role in fighting terrorism over the years, and the casualties and economic losses it has sustained. This offer has little credibility because of Pakistan’s past record in cooperating with India in investigating terrorist attacks. Pakistan never acted on several dossiers on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Mob boss Dawood Ibrahim and his accomplices, implicated in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, and the heads of numerous terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed continue to be protected and hosted by Pakistan’s security establishment. After the terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016, a Pakistani joint investigation team was allowed to visit India to gather evidence and question witnesses. However, Islamabad didn’t let Indian investigators travel to Pakistan, in line with an agreement, and it didn’t share any evidence with New Delhi.

Pakistan also didn’t act after the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama. If the targets in Pathankot and Uri were security personnel, the attackers killed unarmed civilians in Pahalgam. In that sense, Pahalgam is a smaller version of the Mumbai attacks — terrorists with cross-border links massacring innocent people. The difference in Pahalgam is that the attackers specifically targeted Hindus, perhaps to trigger a Hindu-Muslim divide elsewhere.

Whenever Pakistani leaders bring up their own casualties and losses in their fight against terrorism, they would do well to remember that it is their own military and political establishment that has freely allowed terrorists to set up networks and proliferate across the country. They could make a start by rooting out this terrorist infrastructure on their soil that has caused devastation in India and beyond. If Islamabad is serious about preventing a further slide in relations and retribution from India, whether non-militaristic or militaristic, it should show some convincing proof that it is serious about dismantling this terrorist infrastructure and bringing to justice terrorist leaders. Rhetorical responses from Pakistan, first by the army chief, then the defence minister, and now the prime minister, do not help in any manner. There is a difference between diplomacy and lying.