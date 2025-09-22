In the name of faith, worshipping noise

The devout in the city seem to believe that the Gods love noise. Over the past four days, Navratri celebrations in the national capital have seen a nightmarish repeat of the cacophony of the Kanwar Yatra period, with boomboxes blaring music late into the night, disrupting health-critical sleep for many — the elderly, children, and patients are particularly vulnerable. Science has been clear about the harm of noise pollution for a long time. The health effects of night-time rest deficit due to ambient sounds are immediate and long-term. Research also shows that even when we are fast asleep, noise triggers the amygdala — the region of the brain that controls emotions such as anxiety and stress — and causes the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which, over the years, raises the risk of heart attack, type 2 diabetes, and other conditions.

The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 mandate strict ambient daytime and night-time noise caps. But few care. Festivals have made this much worse.