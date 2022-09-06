Home / Editorials / Jharkhand governor needs to clear the air

Jharkhand governor needs to clear the air

editorials
Published on Sep 06, 2022 10:06 PM IST

To keep Election Commission's recommendations on whether chief minister Hemant Soren should be disqualified as MLA under wraps hurts the legitimacy of the government

The poll watchdog was asked for its opinion by governor Ramesh Bais after the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded Mr Soren be disqualified for allegedly violating office of profit guidelines by getting a mining licence in his name.&nbsp;(ANI) PREMIUM
The poll watchdog was asked for its opinion by governor Ramesh Bais after the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded Mr Soren be disqualified for allegedly violating office of profit guidelines by getting a mining licence in his name. (ANI)
ByHT Editorial

Over the past week-and-a-half, political uncertainty has roiled Jharkhand, triggered by a sealed envelope sent from Nirvachan Sadan in central Delhi to Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Inside the envelope is the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s recommendation on whether chief minister Hemant Soren should be disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly because of pending corruption allegations. The poll watchdog was asked for its opinion by governor Ramesh Bais after the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded Mr Soren be disqualified for allegedly violating office of profit guidelines by getting a mining licence in his name. The letter was sent on August 25. There has been no communication from Raj Bhavan on the contents since, even as speculation, leaks, and rumours stir instability. Lawmakers have been packed off from Ranchi to Chhattisgarh, some brought back and sent back again. The government also sought to prove its strength on the floor of the assembly, and won it, amid an Opposition boycott. Governance appears to be hamstrung by the crisis.

Article 192 of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification of state legislators, says that the question will be referred to the governor who “shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion”. Therefore, the governor has no deadline by when he has to make the recommendation public or finalise his decision. Mr Bais has told reporters that he is taking legal advice and will decide soon. But to keep recommendations under wraps hurts the legitimacy of the government, encourages speculation, and is not good for the health of democracy. For the sake of propriety, the governor must clear the air at the earliest.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ht exclusive
ht exclusive

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out