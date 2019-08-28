Karnataka: A new regime, an old story

editorials

Despite the change of guard in Karnataka, political instability persists. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a month to form a full government. The resentment of those denied ministerial positions could well become a fractious rebellion in the days ahead. If chief minister (CM) BS Yediyurappa had hoped that this time around, it would be smooth sailing, he could not have been more mistaken. The fate of 17 disqualified MLAs — who helped topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government, and who were expecting to be rewarded — is stuck in a legal limbo. If the Speaker’s decision is upheld in court, the BJP is looking at by-elections in those seats. With just a five-seat majority, the CM’s position remains fragile. The party’s central leadership, which shares a somewhat uncomfortable relationship with the CM, has picked three deputy CMs in the government and is taking major political decisions. Politics apart, large parts of the state have been affected by floods and the government’s rescue and relief measures have fallen short. Obsession with power has had humanitarian costs.

The government’s only consolation is that the Opposition is in a worse state. At a time when they should have been introspecting, and mounting an offensive against the government, the Congress and JD(S) are fighting battles, both internally and with each other. It would have been ideal — given the fractured mandate of the 2018 state elections, the ensuing instability and fluctuations in party loyalties — for the state to have had fresh elections. But the BJP’s decision to form the government, deploying all means, has meant that Karnataka’s political theatre will continue to be fragmented and unstable.

