Kashmir needs a political outreach

editorials

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:39 IST

Wednesday marks six months since Parliament effectively nullified Article 370, divided Jammu and Kashmir into two units, and converted both J&K and Ladakh into separate union territories (UTs). This was among the most radical political measures the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has taken. The government said the move would fully integrate J&K into the Indian Union, and citizens of the region will now enjoy the same rights as citizens elsewhere. The move would also, the government argued, end terrorism. To achieve this, it instituted a range of security measures, including placing restrictions on connectivity, communication, and political activities and placed a range of leaders under detention.

It is now time to assess whether the government has indeed achieved its objectives. Here is what has happened. The process of administrative restructuring took place in this period; J&K and Ladakh have new Lieutenant Governors; and national laws were extended to both UTs. In terms of security restrictions, gradually, the government restored landline and mobile connectivity, and has, partially, lifted internet suspension. Here is what has not happened. Citizens do not enjoy all political rights. While groups of leaders have been released in batches, many — including three former chief ministers — remain under detention. There remains extremely strong security deployment. Everyday economic activity has suffered. There remains a high degree of alienation. And violence has not ended, with clashes and explosions continuing, and the threat of cross-border terrorism alive.

The government must now review its approach. For one, while it has to remain vigilant against terror, it is time to lift restrictions on connectivity. Two, all political leaders of mainstream parties, including Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, must be released. Three, while central ministers did begin visiting the Valley, what is needed is a top-level political outreach led by either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah — with the objective of bringing all democratic parties back into the process and holding elections by the end of this year. Four, the Centre must be open to listening to voices of discontent, and provide a roadmap to the eventual restoration of statehood to J&K — given that the PM mentioned the UT status was not permanent. All of this will ease political pressure, make it easier for intelligence agencies to operate, and reduce international scrutiny. Summer is only a few months away. If status quo persists, there could be unrest ahead.