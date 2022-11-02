Keeping an eye on China’s play

India is keeping a sharp eye on developments in China. This was clear from external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s comments on Tuesday, made while representing India at a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government. Though he didn’t name China, Mr Jaishankar said connectivity projects in the SCO region should focus on the interests of Central Asian States and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, while respecting international law. The remarks assume significance because India is the only SCO member that did not affirm support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in a joint communique issued shortly after the meeting.

India’s renewed engagement with the SCO — the country assumed the presidency of the eight-member organisation earlier this year and will host the body’s annual summit next year — is part of the country’s interest-based diplomacy push that has seen it interact boldly in a sharply polarised world. That it will simultaneously hold the presidency of the G20 and the SCO — two bodies with many leaders on either side of the Great Power divide — is a testament to this new brand of issues-based engagement. But China’s shadow looms large on the SCO and its endorsement of projects such as BRI is only going to get more aggressive as Xi Jinping rapidly consolidates power at home.

India has long expressed apprehension about BRI because a key component of the project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Indian officials have also argued that Chinese connectivity initiatives do not offer a level-playing field for non-Chinese players. Mr Jaishankar’s comments show that India is closely following developments in Beijing and is geared to defend its positions and interests. This alertness will hold it in good stead during its chairmanship of the SCO, where China, true to form, is sure to try and undercut India’s positions on key issues of geopolitical importance. New Delhi will have to be deft in checking China’s burgeoning international ambitions. In his strong reiteration of India’s stated positions on an issue of immense strategic importance to Beijing and one that Mr Xi holds close to his heart, Mr Jaishankar underlined that India is ready for the challenge.