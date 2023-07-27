Local body polls in J&K will be crucial

The stage appears set for the first panchayat elections in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Newly appointed state election commissioner BR Sharma said that panchayat polls should be held in October-November this year as the term of the existing panchayat ends on January 9, 2024. Local body elections are an important barometer of political support and form the foundation of any electoral democracy. But they assume additional importance in Jammu & Kashmir, which has undergone tectonic changes since the last time village body polls were held, with its bifurcation and loss of its special status and statehood. On one side, the government argues that terrorism has dipped and investments are flowing in; but on the other, Valley based political parties say that democratic rights have been suppressed and regular terror strikes against civilians show that militancy may have been emboldened in recent years. PREMIUM Local body elections are an important barometer of political support and form the foundation of any electoral democracy.