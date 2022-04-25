Macron’s win is good news

Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential elections is good news for France, Europe and India-France ties. In the past five years, Mr Macron has carved out a distinct centrist platform with a focus on growth and stability internally. Externally, while retaining the aspiration for a strong and autonomous France, he has displayed leadership in identifying newer strategic threats (China), reorienting France to deal with these threats in key geographies (Indo-Pacific), investing in the European project (he is arguably Europe’s most important leader), and, in recent weeks, taking on the Russia challenge both through direct diplomacy (with Vladimir Putin) and international coalition-building (with the rest of Europe and the United States). Under Mr Macron, who shares a warm personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paris’s bond with Delhi has deepened. The bilateral collaboration stands out as a model of an ideal relationship where both sides are acutely sensitive and respectful of each other’s core interests, across the domains of defence, economy, climate and in the multilateral arena. It wouldn’t not be an exaggeration to say that among all the western countries, France is India’s closest friend.

In itself, Mr Macron’s win would have been good news. But it is even more significant because the alternative — Marine Le Pen — represented the far-Right end of the French political spectrum. In the tradition of the populist Right-wing leaders that have made a mark on both sides of the Atlantic in the past decade, her politics tapped into the discontent against globalisation and subsequent economic dislocation and inequality, immigration, and sought to locate France within a solely French sovereignty-centric political matrix away from Europe. Her perceived sympathy for Russia and past links with Mr Putin didn’t help, indicating that the ground mood in the West isn’t in favour of Moscow which continues its offensive in Ukraine. Ms Le Pen’s win would have led to inevitable democratic backsliding in France, a rupture in Europe, and uncertainty globally.

But Mr Macron will also be worried. Politically, while he had a comfortable lead in Sunday’s vote, Ms Le Pen won 41.8% of the vote and her message clearly resonates with a large segment of the electorate which will now have to figure in the president’s governance and political calculus. In June’s parliamentary elections, Mr Macron will once again face a challenge from both the Left and the Right. And externally, the war in Ukraine continues and Mr Macron’s peacemaking efforts have failed so far. The second term will be more challenging.