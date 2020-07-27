Omar Abdullah opens the door

editorials

For the first time since the momentous constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on August 5 last year, former chief minister of the erstwhile state, and National Conference (NC) leader, Omar Abdullah, who was detained for eight months, has spoken out. Writing in The Indian Express, he expressed his opposition to the effective nullification of Article 370, and the revocation of J&K’s special status.

But the key takeaway from Mr Abdullah’s piece is not his opposition to the change in the special status of J&K — that is to be expected, and that point of view can be debated. The key takeaway is his more fierce opposition to the decision to convert the state into a Union Territory (UT) and a categorical declaration that “while J&K remains a UT”, he — and by extension, the NC — would not contest assembly elections. While this may sound extreme, Mr Abdullah has actually opened the door for a political understanding which can revive the political process in J&K. It is instructive that Mr Abdullah neither made the restoration of Article 370 or the re-merger of J&K and Ladakh his precondition. Both these would have been far more difficult to achieve. Article 370 is history and no government in New Delhi will bring back the constitutional provision effectively. A separate administrative unit of Ladakh is also, now, firmly etched on the map and the stand-off at the Line of Actual Control with China has only cemented New Delhi’s determination to have direct control over the region.

By asking for the restoration of statehood, while opposing the other changes, Mr Abdullah has effectively given room to Delhi to begin a process of reconciliation. Do remember that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, and home minister Amit Shah, on the floor of the House, said that the revocation of statehood is temporary, and when circumstances become conducive, it could be reversed. It is time for Delhi to begin a dialogue with Mr Abdullah, release Mehbooba Mufti and start a conversation with her too, and initiate a time-bound process for the restoration of statehood. Promising a more empowered assembly and chief minister, in line with other states of the Union, can possibly result in popular and legitimate elections, help win over the Kashmiri street, empower pro-India mainstream forces, deepen democracy in J&K, weaken Pakistan’s propaganda, and neutralise international concerns. Mr Abdullah has opened the door; the onus now lies on Delhi.