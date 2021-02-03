IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Editorials / On global criticism, tread with caution
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), New Delhi, February 2, 2021 (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), New Delhi, February 2, 2021 (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
editorials

On global criticism, tread with caution

The farm protests have captured global attention, with a set of political, cultural, and environmental figures — including the popular artiste, Rihanna, the fourth-most followed person on Twitter — tweeting their solidarity with the protests
READ FULL STORY
By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 PM IST

The farm protests have captured global attention, with a set of political, cultural, and environmental figures — including the popular artiste, Rihanna, the fourth-most followed person on Twitter — tweeting their solidarity with the protests. This has led the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to issue a statement, blaming “vested interest groups” and pointing to the evolution of the farm laws, the need to see protests within the framework of India’s democratic structure, the efforts made to reach an agreement with farm groups, and the violence on Republic Day. This is unusual simply because the government usually ignores comments from non-State actors.

There are two distinct issues here. The first is the international solidarity that the movement has been able to generate, either due to the Sikh diaspora’s network, the larger mobilisation by liberal, left, and human rights groups, or the nature of the international media’s coverage of the protests. At a time when it is not unusual for narratives to be controlled through influencer networks and IT cells — and India is no stranger to either — it is entirely possible (no matter what the probability) that at least some of these displays of solidarity have been engineered.

But irrespective of the causes and the merits of the criticism (or the merits of the underlying protest), the fact is that it erodes India’s soft power and image as a democracy. The government will have to recognise the intricate ways in which domestic developments intersect with global politics, especially at a time when social media has disproportionate power in shaping perception. The most substantive and effective way in which the Indian State can respond is by strengthening its own democratic framework and reiterating its commitment to individual liberty and the right to dissent, in principle and practice. Rihanna, for instance, with over 100 million followers on Twitter is unlikely to be cowed down by a troll army, or fears of falling sales of her music in India.

The second issue is the ability of this criticism — confined at the moment to private, even if influential, citizens in the West — to become a matter of inter-State deliberations. This is where the MEA’s statement comes in. It can be read as an attempt to both counter what the government sees as “propaganda” to discredit India, and an effort to pre-empt foreign governments from being guided by the social media storm. It is unlikely that foreign governments, particularly the US, will, even if they issue token statements, make it a top diplomatic issue. But what is clear is that India, because of the ideological and economic shifts underway in the country and the subsequent polarisation, will face questions.

This requires ensuring that these transformations are democratically managed internally, and smarter strategic communication about the nature of these changes externally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
editorials

On global criticism, tread with caution | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • It requires being more democratic and communicating more strategically
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chauri Chaura violence had roots in local discontent; the violence was wrong; and Gandhi displayed tremendous moral conviction in pulling back. (ANI)
Chauri Chaura violence had roots in local discontent; the violence was wrong; and Gandhi displayed tremendous moral conviction in pulling back. (ANI)
editorials

The significance of Chauri Chaura, 1922

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:08 PM IST
As India approaches the centenary of the Chauri Chaura incident, there are abiding lessons it. The first is the significance of Gandhi’s principled commitment to non-violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), New Delhi, February 2, 2021 (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), New Delhi, February 2, 2021 (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
editorials

On global criticism, tread with caution

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The farm protests have captured global attention, with a set of political, cultural, and environmental figures — including the popular artiste, Rihanna, the fourth-most followed person on Twitter — tweeting their solidarity with the protests
READ FULL STORY
Close
As a democracy, India’s sympathies naturally lie with a popularly elected system of government, an open society, free speech, and civilian control over military (PTI)
As a democracy, India’s sympathies naturally lie with a popularly elected system of government, an open society, free speech, and civilian control over military (PTI)
editorials

India’s democratic dilemma | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:36 AM IST
With Myanmar witnessing a coup, bringing to an end a period where the military and the democratic forces coexisted in a complex political structure, India is confronting a familiar dilemma
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farm movement is the most serious mass movement in the last six years (PTI)
The farm movement is the most serious mass movement in the last six years (PTI)
editorials

In Ghazipur, farm protests take a turn | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:37 AM IST
The R-day violence and Ghazipur developments only show the dangers of a prolonged stalemate for both the State and the protesters
READ FULL STORY
Close
If there is one thing budget 2021-22 can be faulted for, it is the absence of any direct measures to drive demand, although there are enough indirect ones (PTI)
If there is one thing budget 2021-22 can be faulted for, it is the absence of any direct measures to drive demand, although there are enough indirect ones (PTI)
editorials

What Union Budget 2021-2022 gets right | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST
There were no unpleasant surprises in Union Budget 2021-22, and that was the biggest surprise
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - Aug. 5, 2015: Rajdeep Sardesai Editor shoot at Hindustan times , in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. (Photo by Sushil Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Aug. 5, 2015: Rajdeep Sardesai Editor shoot at Hindustan times , in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. (Photo by Sushil Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
editorials

Why the FIRs against journalists is wrong | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Even as the media must improve its reporting standards, the political regime must step back, for FIRs will have a chilling effect on free speech and liberty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even if government spending remains unchanged, and government receipts dip due to fall in incomes, the fiscal deficit will go up (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Even if government spending remains unchanged, and government receipts dip due to fall in incomes, the fiscal deficit will go up (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
editorials

Announce a fiscal boost | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The importance of Union budgets has decreased over time in India for three broad reasons
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all. This makes the current session even more significant, for it is not just the Union Budget 2021-22 which needs to be tabled, discussed and passed, but a range of other issues which merit greater deliberation in the space which symbolises the expression of popular sovereignty. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all. This makes the current session even more significant, for it is not just the Union Budget 2021-22 which needs to be tabled, discussed and passed, but a range of other issues which merit greater deliberation in the space which symbolises the expression of popular sovereignty. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
editorials

A productive budget session

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:22 PM IST
On Friday, Parliament convened for its Budget Session
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai, January 16, 2021 (AFP)
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai, January 16, 2021 (AFP)
editorials

Rebooting the vaccine plan

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:52 AM IST
Ten days into its large-scale campaign to equip citizens against Covid-19, India completed two million vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files (REUTERS)
A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files (REUTERS)
editorials

Security will be a key driver of India-US ties

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:40 PM IST
India will also continue to take decisions in the spirit of “strategic autonomy”, which will upset the US, just as the US may engage with Pakistan in a manner that upsets India. But initial conversations indicate that the story will be marked by greater agreement and a willingness to deal maturely with the disagreements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this case, the farm unions had several opportunities to claim victory but refused to do so, swayed by radicalism, only to see the gains of the movement being possibly frittered away (Bloomberg)
In this case, the farm unions had several opportunities to claim victory but refused to do so, swayed by radicalism, only to see the gains of the movement being possibly frittered away (Bloomberg)
editorials

The politics of protest | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:04 AM IST
This is the tricky balance in a democracy, where citizen rights and civil liberties must be respected, decision-making should be participative and representative, but the authority of the State and law and order must also be preserved
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
editorials

Why Munawar Faruqui matters | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Make no mistake — this is an emblematic case, which brings to question India’s commitment to free speech, rule of law, and judicial fairness
READ FULL STORY
Close
This newspaper has consistently warned against maximalism shown by farm groups — and their unwillingness to reciprocate even as the government has stepped back, substantially, on the farm laws (PTI)
This newspaper has consistently warned against maximalism shown by farm groups — and their unwillingness to reciprocate even as the government has stepped back, substantially, on the farm laws (PTI)
editorials

Farm protests turn anarchic | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:33 AM IST
On Republic Day, even as India displayed its cultural diversity and military might on Rajpath, farm groups — which had been permitted to hold a tractor rally after the official ceremony concluded, on specific routes, peacefully — violated each of their promises and unleashed anarchy on the streets of Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice P Ganediwala held that since there was no skin-to-skin contact, this did not fall within the ambit of Pocso (Bhushan Koyande)
Justice P Ganediwala held that since there was no skin-to-skin contact, this did not fall within the ambit of Pocso (Bhushan Koyande)
editorials

Ensure justice for child sexual abuse survivors | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:17 AM IST
There can be no room for ambiguity in child abuse cases and any loophole which allows for this must be plugged at once
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP