On thermal plants, take meaningful steps

An analysis by the New Delhi-based think-tank, Centre for Science and Environment, suggests that the new thermal power plant norms issued by the Centre on March 31, which gives an extension of one to three years to plants to comply, could jeopardise India’s emission reduction goals, crucial in the effort to tackle the climate crisis. The penalty charged to companies for not complying with the extended deadline is lower than the cost of complying with the rules, which are meant to reduce emissions. While the government claims that the penalty has to borne by the plant and charges associated with the equipment to meet norms can be passed on to the consumers, experts argue the discrepancy skews incentives and undermines the environment.

The environment ministry first notified superior emission standards in 2015 for implementation by the end of 2017. This deadline was extended to 2022. Last year, the Union power ministry requested another deferment on account of the pandemic-linked economic slowdown and the inability to source emission-reduction technologies. While it is true that Covid-19 derailed plans, evaluations suggest that no stakeholder has been trying hard enough to make the critical shift. The delay has environmental and health costs. For example, pollution from thermal power plants in the vicinity of Delhi is one of the reasons for the toxic air. A report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air show that 682 people die across Delhi-NCR every year due to toxic fumes from these plants. Meaningful action (decommissioning of polluting plants and higher penalties) must be taken to put pressure on erring thermal power plants to clean up their act.