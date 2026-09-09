Can you look fit but be metabolically unhealthy? A doctor explains what your weight may not reveal

According to Dr Khatana, being slim or having a normal body weight does not necessarily mean that a person is metabolically healthy. Weight and metabolic health are two different things.

Health is often associated with a slim body; however, reality is far from what is being seen. A slim body can also be metabolically unhealthy , and a fat body can be metabolically healthy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Khatana, senior consultant, internal medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, revealed what your body weight may not tell you.

He highlighted that some people with a normal BMI may have insulin resistance, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol or triglycerides, elevated blood sugar, fatty liver, or increased cardiovascular risk despite looking lean. This is sometimes described as “metabolically unhealthy normal weight.”

“One important factor is where fat is stored, rather than simply how much a person weighs. Visceral fat around the abdominal organs and fat deposited in organs such as the liver can affect insulin sensitivity and cholesterol and triglyceride levels,” said Dr Khatana. So, a person can have a normal BMI but still carry excess visceral fat.