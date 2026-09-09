Can you look fit but be metabolically unhealthy? A doctor explains what your weight may not reveal
A slim body is often portrayed as healthy, but reality is far from what is being told and shown. Here’s what you need to know.
Health is often associated with a slim body; however, reality is far from what is being seen. A slim body can also be metabolically unhealthy, and a fat body can be metabolically healthy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Khatana, senior consultant, internal medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, revealed what your body weight may not tell you.
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Can a slim body be metabolically unhealthy?
According to Dr Khatana, being slim or having a normal body weight does not necessarily mean that a person is metabolically healthy. Weight and metabolic health are two different things.
He highlighted that some people with a normal BMI may have insulin resistance, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol or triglycerides, elevated blood sugar, fatty liver, or increased cardiovascular risk despite looking lean. This is sometimes described as “metabolically unhealthy normal weight.”
“One important factor is where fat is stored, rather than simply how much a person weighs. Visceral fat around the abdominal organs and fat deposited in organs such as the liver can affect insulin sensitivity and cholesterol and triglyceride levels,” said Dr Khatana. So, a person can have a normal BMI but still carry excess visceral fat.
What matters?
Lifestyle also matters: physical inactivity, an unhealthy diet, poor sleep, smoking and excessive alcohol can contribute to metabolic problems even in people who remain thin. Genetics and age also influence how the body stores and handles fat.
Dr Khatana highlighted that BMI should not be the only measure of health. Waist circumference, blood pressure, fasting glucose or HbA1c, and a lipid profile can provide a better picture of metabolic health. Liver tests and evaluation for fatty liver may also be appropriate in selected people.
“Being thin is not a guarantee of good metabolic health. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep and maintaining healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels matter far more than the number on the weighing scale,” explained Dr Khatana.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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