On track, a train of ambition, aspiration

The government has been pitching the Vande Bharat Express train as the new object of desire. And there is some truth in it. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine of them: There are now 34 of these premier, semi-high-speed trains, which made its inaugural run in 2019. An upgrade on the Shatabdi, the Vande Bharat, with better legroom and many other conveniences for passengers, safety features and, of course, speed, is turning out to be a much sought-after train across India, despite the relatively expensive tickets. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), having noticed the popularity of the train, has been quick to make it a part of its governance narrative, including in Opposition-ruled states. The fascination for this new train points to the presence of a new aspirational class of travellers, who have no hesitation in paying more for better services. It is a growing constituency with exposure to first-world amenities, purchasing power and the voice to influence the conversation about development. PM Modi has been quick to reach out to this voter group, usually ignored by the Opposition. Students take selfies with the newly flagged off Vande Bharat train, at Kasaragod station in Kerala on Sunday. (PTI)

The BJP, more than any other party, has a history of projecting infrastructure building as a key component of its political outreach. For instance, the Vajpayee administration had championed the Golden Quadrilateral road network among its achievements. In the case of the railways, the focus on elite services could backfire if similar attention is not lavished on more affordable long-distance and passenger trains, that carry the bulk of the masses moving across the country. Railways have introduced dynamic pricing in many routes, which, along with the premier trains, is part of the organisation’s efforts to improve its revenues. How it balances its dual roles — as a commercial undertaking and a public utility service — will have an impact beyond the railways' future.