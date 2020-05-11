e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Open up after May 17

Open up after May 17

Give states more authority and relax restrictions

editorials Updated: May 11, 2020 22:26 IST
Hindustan Times
Given the economic distress, the sentiment of states, and the fact that the lockdown is yielding diminishing returns on the health front, the government now needs to open up India
Given the economic distress, the sentiment of states, and the fact that the lockdown is yielding diminishing returns on the health front, the government now needs to open up India(ANI)
         

As India enters the final week of its extended lockdown, there is a paradox confronting policymakers, which was visible in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers on Monday. The lockdown was imposed when the country had just over 500 cases. Today, India has close to 70,000 cases. The lockdown has not flattened the curve, though it has slowed the spread of the infection. Is this, then, the right time to end the lockdown? The answer is yes — but with caveats.

Each phase of India’s lockdown has looked different, with varying degree of relaxations introduced in red, orange and green zones since May 4. But given the intricate ways in which supply chains are tied together, urban spaces are organised, and the difficulties in implementation, it is clear that while sound in principle, this has been too complex and nuanced a policy framework to be implemented smoothly. It has also not led to the adequate opening of the economy. The government seems to recognise this, and has increasingly begun preparing citizens to learn to live with the virus. Opening up of rail travel, even if in a limited manner, is another hint at the resumption of activities. At the same time, as the PM indicated, the Centre wants to ensure a degree of control over activities to prevent an unmanageable spread of the disease. While opinion among the states is divided on the lockdown, there is a consensus on the need for more economic activities.

Given the economic distress, the fiscal pressure on the states, and the fact that the lockdown is yielding diminishing returns on the health front, the government now needs to open up India. This should be accompanied with five measures. One, give states the authority to declare red, orange and green zones and let them decide on the restrictions they may want, particularly in containment zones — even as the Centre provides them whatever support they need. Two, allow inter-state travel — but primarily by road, while keeping rail and air travel limited, meeting social distancing norms. Three, allow opening up of offices — but with an advisory, not a directive, that work from home should be preferred where possible. Four, keep educational institutions and recreational public places shut for another month. And five, each time a case is reported, institute a firm drill of testing, contact tracing, and isolation. It will be difficult, but India can’t remain closed anymore.

tags
top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In