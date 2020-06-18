e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Protecting lives and livelihood

Protecting lives and livelihood

The PM is right to focus on both. But more needs to be done

editorials Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:32 IST
Hindustan Times
Over two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers — the sixth such interaction since March — on the coronavirus pandemic. His remarks make it clear that there will be no national lockdown anymore. This is positive.
Over two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers — the sixth such interaction since March — on the coronavirus pandemic. His remarks make it clear that there will be no national lockdown anymore. This is positive.(REUTERS)
         

Over two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers — the sixth such interaction since March — on the coronavirus pandemic. There were three key threads to his message. The first was that the phase of the lockdown is over and governments need to extend the relaxations in a planned manner. This is an important intervention at a time when, due to a surge in cases, rumours about a lockdown have proliferated. The prime minister’s remarks make it clear that there will be no national lockdown anymore. This is positive. At the same time, state governments need to be flexible on the issue, for in particular geographies, hard measures may be required in case of a surge.

His second message was on the economy. The prime minister spoke about how there were green shoots visible in the economy; there was a revival across sectors; and governments needed to continue to protect livelihoods. It is understandable that as the nation’s leader, the prime minister has to exude optimism and confidence. But the fact is that the revival being witnessed is because of the opening up of economic activity after 68 days of a lockdown. This will not be sufficient. It is clear that this year, the Indian economy will see a contraction, unemployment will rise, demand will be low, businesses will shut down, and poverty will increase. As many chief ministers pointed out, migrant workers who have returned home are now reluctant to go back to cities and government schemes will not be enough to employ them. All of this indicates that the prime minister needs to back his message with stronger fiscal measures.

And his final message was around the need to boost the health infrastructure, expand testing, and rigorously trace-track-isolate Covid-19 positive patients. This, in fact, should remain the single most important policy priority. For the prime minister’s thrust on opening up the country further and reviving the economy rests on bringing the disease under control to some extent. At this moment, India is moving in the opposite direction. Cases are rising. The fatality rate has increased. Hospital beds are running short. Testing is still inadequate. In cities like Delhi, where community transmission has undeniably taken place, the contact tracing process has weakened. To be sure, the government is attempting to remedy all these issues. But unless India is able to flatten the curve — it has not even peaked yet — all other objectives will remain elusive.

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In