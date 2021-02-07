IND USA
The Gross Domestic Product growth is expected to reach 10.5% in 2021-22, in sync with the 14.4% nominal growth projected in the budget. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was also categorical in saying that the economy has bottomed out.
RBI's optimistic economic view

To be sure, results from RBI’s latest forward- looking surveys also highlight the need to guard against any complacency on the economic front. While its business expectations surveys, like other high-frequency indicators such as PMIs, paint an image of robust recovery, consumer confidence continues to be weak and much below pre-Covid-19 levels
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:22 PM IST

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced its decision to keep policy rates and the monetary policy stance unchanged. This was not surprising. But the more significant part of the MPC resolution was its assessment of the macro-economy going forward. The Gross Domestic Product growth is expected to reach 10.5% in 2021-22, in sync with the 14.4% nominal growth projected in the budget. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was also categorical in saying that the economy has bottomed out.

What is worth underlining is the fact that both the government and RBI have decided against withdrawing support measures even though they see a robust recovery underway. In fact, there is growing evidence that such support is being carefully recalibrated to achieve specific ends. The budget’s focus on capital expenditure is one such example. Similarly, RBI has allowed banks to deduct loans made to micro, small and medium enterprises from their cash reserve ratio requirements. When read with the fact that most experts believe that it is the larger, more credit-worthy borrowers who have gained from the cheap credit environment post-Covid-19, this seems like a conscious effort to tilt the scales in favour of the smaller players. Similarly, both fiscal and monetary policy are exploring hitherto uncharted areas of resource mobilisation. The government is planning to monetise brownfield assets, while RBI has allowed retail investors to invest directly in government bonds. While the results of such moves will need to be tracked, they are, at least in principle, game-changing policies. The importance of such synergy in policymaking cannot be over-emphasised at the moment.

To be sure, results from RBI’s latest forward- looking surveys also highlight the need to guard against any complacency on the economic front. While its business expectations surveys, like other high-frequency indicators such as PMIs, paint an image of robust recovery, consumer confidence continues to be weak and much below pre-Covid-19 levels. Because India does not have high frequency official data on consumer spending or employment, any such distress can go undetected for months. Both monetary and fiscal policy will do well to guard against ignoring such distress. MPC has reiterated its commitment to prioritising growth is reassuring on this count.

Judges are also citizens, and, as citizens, within their rights to hold private political views. But judges also have a constitutional responsibility to safeguard the Constitution, a key pillar of which is the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary.
The need for judicial distance and restraint

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:22 PM IST
At a time when judicial decisions are increasingly seen as aligned with executive preferences, or when the judiciary has come under criticism for inconsistency or delays, such remarks will only fuel doubts about the independence of the judiciary and whether members of the bench are perhaps too overawed by the leader of the executive branch. Judges must exercise restraint and independence.
RBI's optimistic economic view

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:22 PM IST
An expansion of the Concurrent List, for instance, could be considered. But this must be managed democratically and consultatively, while keeping the spirit of federalism intact. It must not become an exercise in greater power accumulation by the Centre, but an exercise in greater burden-sharing. States will be more willing to come on board only if financial obligations are more evenly shouldered.
Reconsider the Seventh Schedule

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:39 AM IST
A thorough legislative appraisal of the Seventh Schedule to keep pace with changing fiscal priorities is overdue. An expansion of the Concurrent List, for instance, could be considered. But this must be managed democratically and consultatively, while keeping the spirit of federalism intact.
The Twitter battle actually throws up a larger question for India's liberal political stream and critics of the government
The power of nationalism | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:59 PM IST
After tweets from a set of global figures expressing solidarity with the farm protests, and a strong ministry of external affairs statement defending the farm laws and rebuking “vested interest groups”, the battle over the narrative on the farm protests escalated on social media
For this state to then create legal room for any protest to be criminalised, and any protester to face a series of excessive and disproportionate government actions in the form of denial of rights and services, will have the impact of curtailing the space for dissent
In states, don't curb the right to protest | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:53 PM IST
It is, of course, the duty of the State to maintain order. But, the State also has a duty to abide by the democratic Constitution — a key tenet of which is the right to free speech and assembly, including the right to dissent and protest peacefully
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), New Delhi
On global criticism, tread with caution | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:25 AM IST
  • It requires being more democratic and communicating more strategically
Chauri Chaura violence had roots in local discontent; the violence was wrong; and Gandhi displayed tremendous moral conviction in pulling back.
The significance of Chauri Chaura, 1922

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:25 AM IST
As India approaches the centenary of the Chauri Chaura incident, there are abiding lessons it. The first is the significance of Gandhi’s principled commitment to non-violence.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), New Delhi, February 2, 2021
On global criticism, tread with caution

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The farm protests have captured global attention, with a set of political, cultural, and environmental figures — including the popular artiste, Rihanna, the fourth-most followed person on Twitter — tweeting their solidarity with the protests
As a democracy, India's sympathies naturally lie with a popularly elected system of government, an open society, free speech, and civilian control over military
India's democratic dilemma | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:36 AM IST
With Myanmar witnessing a coup, bringing to an end a period where the military and the democratic forces coexisted in a complex political structure, India is confronting a familiar dilemma
The farm movement is the most serious mass movement in the last six years
In Ghazipur, farm protests take a turn | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:37 AM IST
The R-day violence and Ghazipur developments only show the dangers of a prolonged stalemate for both the State and the protesters
If there is one thing budget 2021-22 can be faulted for, it is the absence of any direct measures to drive demand, although there are enough indirect ones
What Union Budget 2021-2022 gets right | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST
There were no unpleasant surprises in Union Budget 2021-22, and that was the biggest surprise
New Delhi, India - Aug. 5, 2015: Rajdeep Sardesai Editor shoot at Hindustan times , in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 5, 2015.
Why the FIRs against journalists is wrong | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Even as the media must improve its reporting standards, the political regime must step back, for FIRs will have a chilling effect on free speech and liberty.
Even if government spending remains unchanged, and government receipts dip due to fall in incomes, the fiscal deficit will go up
Announce a fiscal boost | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The importance of Union budgets has decreased over time in India for three broad reasons
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all. This makes the current session even more significant, for it is not just the Union Budget 2021-22 which needs to be tabled, discussed and passed, but a range of other issues which merit greater deliberation in the space which symbolises the expression of popular sovereignty.
A productive budget session

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:22 PM IST
On Friday, Parliament convened for its Budget Session
A medical worker prepares to inoculate a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Madurai, January 16, 2021
Rebooting the vaccine plan

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:52 AM IST
Ten days into its large-scale campaign to equip citizens against Covid-19, India completed two million vaccinations
