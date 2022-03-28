Reshape the Indian women’s cricket team

The failure of the Indian women’s cricket team to secure a World Cup semi-final spot for the first time since 2016 is a setback for its immediate white ball aspirations. The Mithali Raj-led team was eliminated after a last ball defeat to South Africa in the final league game. India’s superlative performances in previous global tournaments — reaching the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup, and then battling for the top prize at the 2020 T20 World Cup — had captured the nation’s imagination and ignited hope that women’s cricket had turned the corner.

In New Zealand, India suffered due to tame performances. They only beat unfancied Bangladesh and Pakistan, besides West Indies, who qualified for the semi-finals at India’s expense. Indian cricket officials must take firm steps to reshape the country’s white ball cricket plans. It was the last World Cup for stalwarts Mithali Raj and pace bowler Jhulan Goswami. Both are 39 and the cricket board and selectors must ensure replacements get enough games as they rebuild the side.

India need to be consistent and show foresight in selection. At the World Cup, they lost to three of the semi-finalists — Australia, England and South Africa— and to New Zealand due to inconsistent batting. Yet, they did did not choose aggressive young opener Shafali Verma until after losses to New Zealand and England. It proved too late. Against South Africa too, Verma’s 46-ball 53 was negated due to slow scoring in the last 10 overs. Other strategies, such as the board’s plan for a six-team women’s Indian Premier League, can also help attract talent, and make India’s white ball cricket robust.