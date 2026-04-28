Reviving the global climate agenda

India recently submitted its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) — a voluntary action plan expected of signatories to the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) — but made it conditional upon support from rich nations. This seems pragmatic given that the consensus on climate action has frayed significantly over the past few years. The US, despite being one of the largest historical current emitters of greenhouse gases, has walked out of key agreements on mitigation efforts and turned actively hostile by deepening its reliance on hydrocarbons. This has emboldened oil economies to neglect decarbonisation, while nations in favour of climate action remain unsure about the future course. When a major economy like India — with a heavy emission load — reiterates its commitment to the climate action consensus, it sends a strong signal of continued faith in this mechanism, a renegade US notwithstanding. (Reuters)

Beyond pragmatism, however, India’s new NDC sends three key signals. First, when a major economy like India — with a heavy emission load — reiterates its commitment to the climate action consensus, it sends a strong signal of continued faith in this mechanism, a renegade US notwithstanding. Second, tying the NDCs to climate financing and technology transfer from developed nations upholds the historical responsibility principle. This is foundational for the UNFCCC, and should convey to the non-US West that any meaningful restoration of the consensus on climate action will need it to actively support low- and middle-income economies’ efforts. Third, an assurance of intent and accountability on India’s part emerges when the scaling up of ambition in the new NDC is viewed together with the country meeting some of its goals for the ongoing NDC period ahead of schedule. This should inspire trust in its readiness to lead the developing world by example.

It is tough to centre attention on the climate crisis in the face of wars and the shrinking of multilateral trade governance. But India and other like-minded nations must pull out all stops in reviving the climate agenda: Submitting new NDCs is a good start.