Supporting smaller climate-hit States

The Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), a global partnership of 27 countries that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched in 2019, will initiate a programme at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow (starting October 31) to help small island states (SIS) boost their climate resilience. The programme, Infrastructure for Resilient Island States, will be implemented between 2022 and 2030 in 58 countries in three geographical regions: The Caribbean; the Pacific; and the Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and South China Sea. India, Australia, and the United Kingdom are likely to pledge $10 million each for the project and other CDRI initiatives. Japan and the United States have offered technical expertise.

When the developed world is still not forthcoming with assistance, the New Delhi-headquartered CDRI’s programme is essential. The difficulties of the climate crisis are exacerbated in SIS because of their small area, isolation, exposure, and lack of expertise to tackle sea-level rise, altered rainfall patterns, and storm surges. Moreover, any new wave of shocks, such as Covid-19, stretches their vulnerabilities. CDRI can help these states in several ways, from developing climate-resistant building codes to designing resilient infrastructure.

The decision to launch the programme shows India’s intent at COP26. Even as it demands that the Western world fulfil its promise of extending climate finance and green technology to others, India is likely to support the long-standing demand of least developed countries and countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis for compensation for the loss and damage they are facing due to the climate crisis.