Tepid turnout in Delhi civic polls is worrying

Despite the high-voltage campaigning in the Delhi municipal elections over the past month, turnout across the national capital was tepid in the civic polls on Sunday, barely crossing 50% and stopping shy of voting percentages seen in the previous two editions of the elections. The votes will be counted on December 7, and the results will be significant not only for the fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, but also for political dynamics nationally.

But whoever wins will have to contend with the apathy shown by Delhi’s 14.5 million voters. This indifference is puzzling, given the centrality of the civic body in everyday life of citizens. Voter apathy can stem from various factors. Other than logistical issues, some people may believe that receiving basic services is not connected to their vote, others, that their vote is not catalysing any change, and still others, that their aspirations are not adequately represented. Wealthier sections may have little connection to their local corporator because social and community ties allow them to get their work done without approaching the civic body; and an administrative peculiarity means that unauthorised colonies — which comprise nearly a third of Delhi’s 250 wards — have no ties with their respective corporators.

Whatever the reason, the consequence is worrying, especially because turnout in the Union Territory is far higher in assembly and national elections. Whoever wins on December 7, all parties and election authorities must pledge to reverse this apathy and ensure that our grassroots democracy remains in good health.