Home / Editorials / The criticality of telecom law

The criticality of telecom law

editorials
Published on Sep 22, 2022 07:16 PM IST

The first draft of the new law is welcome. But crucial aspects need fixing to make it fairer

Over the years, the legal framework came to rest on a patchwork of rules that the government issued under the telegraph Act or the Information Technology Act.&nbsp;(Getty Images) PREMIUM
Over the years, the legal framework came to rest on a patchwork of rules that the government issued under the telegraph Act or the Information Technology Act. (Getty Images)
ByHT Editorial

The government has made public the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, which sets out to replace the colonial-era Indian Telegraph Act, which has been the mainstay of telecommunications regulations in India. Drawn up in 1885 when the telegraph was the sole telecommunications system, the law predates the creation of even landline telephone exchanges. An update was long overdue, and the new law now includes definitions that capture the current landscape of technologies (including the various tools of high-speed internet and the services that sit within it) and lays down guidelines and obligations for service providers.

Over the years, the legal framework came to rest on a patchwork of rules that the government issued under the telegraph Act or the Information Technology Act. The new law has two broad aspects. First, it has implications for how the telecommunications industry — which, according to the government’s estimates, contributes 4% of the Gross Domestic Product — is regulated. The new law codifies the principle that mobile telephony spectrum is a natural resource, and the State alone has the authority to issue licenses, for instance. Second, the draft proposes to bring into statute, the government’s powers for surveillance and telecommunications shutdowns.

Much of this is welcome. But some aspects of the second lack the adequate constitutional protections that have evolved in recent years. In Section 24, the draft gives the government the power to intercept communications if it is “necessary or expedient” for broad and vague purposes such as security and public order. Yet again, the need for surveillance to meet the test of proportionality — a key check laid down in a benchmark 2017 ruling of the Supreme Court on privacy — is ignored. Similarly, Section 25 of the draft, which deals with internet shutdowns, specifies only “necessary” and “expedient” as the conditions. It is important to fix these problems in future drafts of a critical and much-needed law.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ht exclusive
ht exclusive

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out