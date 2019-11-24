editorials

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:19 IST

External affairs minister, S Jaishankar, told Parliament that almost a quarter of H-1 visa applications are now denied by United States authorities. Separately, Washington has recommended that the right of work of H-4 visa holders — spouses of H-1 visa holders — should be revoked. Restrictions are being put on the right to work of F and M student visa holders. The US, traditionally the most migrant-friendly nation in the world, is slowly lifting the drawbridge.

India repeatedly makes the argument to the US that the H-1 visa is mutually beneficial. The economics of this is unquestionable — even India benefits from the “brain circulation” between the two countries. But it runs counter to the dominant anti-immigrant narrative of the Donald Trump administration. Indians need to be realistic that a period of openness to tech workers and their ilk is coming to a close across much of the West. New Delhi has to be realistic about how much it can change this narrative. The US remains open to thousands of tech workers who are brought in by big-tech firms, but is squeezing the ability of small outsourcers to sponsor workers. It remains open to tens of thousands of those in science and engineering, while closing the door on vocational trainees. Allowing H visa spouses to work was an unusual move followed by almost no other country, India included. It was unlikely to survive for long.

New Delhi should consider blending immigration into its trade negotiations rather than depending solely on White House whims. Other countries, like Australia, have built fixed H-1B quotas into trade pacts with the US. It should also support, however much it can, plans in the US and the United Kingdom to switch to points-based immigration systems. Indians tend to benefit from such arrangements. Finally, it would be useful if India was itself more generous about migrants rather than joining the world in erecting walls.