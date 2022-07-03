The hazards of radicalisation

The killings in Udaipur and Amravati that came to light over the past week have shaken the country, underscored the dangers of fanning communal passions for sectarian and political considerations, and hinted at the insidious role of radicalisation in shredding the social fabric and pushing citizens towards theocratic and ideological impulses that sit uneasily with the rule of law as established by the Indian Constitution. In Udaipur, where a 47-year-old Hindu tailor was hacked to death by two Muslim men on June 28, and Amravati, where a 54-year-old chemist was killed by three men on June 21, the motivation of the killers appeared to be controversial comments about Prophet Mohammed. Investigators have drawn attention to possible links to Pakistan-based outfits in radicalising the men accused of the crime in both cases, through the connection and the mode of such radicalisation is yet to be fully established.

Both hate crimes are condemnable in barbarity and intent. In a secular democracy, there is no place for justifying fanaticism, especially with the desire to strike fear into the hearts of people and establish a regime of punishment by religious fiat. Yet, as the Supreme Court underlined last week, the communal pot should not be stoked by hate speeches and intemperate comments by politicians. The apex court sharply criticised suspended Bharatiya Janata Party member Nupur Sharma, whose controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed sparked a flurry of national and international condemnation and unleashed a wave of violent clashes in the country. If politicians and community leaders, from any side, rouse communal passions with inflammatory rhetoric that fosters a climate of religious intolerance and extremist attitudes, it can only be detrimental to the health of a pluralistic democracy.

Modern societies have modern challenges. Creeping radicalisation among communities, whether through online doctrines, videos, manuals, political hate speeches, physical training or by nefarious forces outside the country needs to be checked. Community leaders also need to discourage derogatory slogans against other faiths, and forbid insults to other religions by followers. There can be no justification for the Udaipur crime, and the alleged hate killing in Amaravati. India needs to take strong action against acts of violence, while looking deeper to dial down communal rhetoric, encourage mutual understanding and respect, and put the nation’s multicultural ethos above all.