The need for judicial distance and restraint
On Saturday, at an event to launch a commemorative stamp to mark 60 years of the Gujarat High Court (HC), Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice MR Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “our most popular, vibrant and visionary leader”. Gujarat HC Chief Justice (CJ) Vikram Nath attributed Mr Modi’s popularity to his “sense of fairness and dedication towards his duties” and added that the PM has shown his resolve to ensure “the security of the entire world”. Justice Nath also praised Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani for his “inspirational leadership.” These interventions about the political leadership come in the backdrop of another senior judge of SC, Justice Arun Mishra (now retired), having praised Mr Modi as a “versatile genius” last year.
Judges are also citizens, and, as citizens, within their rights to hold private political views. But judges also have a constitutional responsibility to safeguard the Constitution, a key pillar of which is the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary. They not only have to be fair but also have to be seen as being fair, especially since the government is a key litigant in a range of cases they have to decide on. Faith in the judiciary often rests on the faith that judges will not allow their personal preferences to dictate judicial decisions.
At a time when judicial decisions are increasingly seen as aligned with executive preferences, or when the judiciary has come under criticism for inconsistency or delays, such remarks will only fuel doubts about the independence of the judiciary and whether members of the bench are perhaps too overawed by the leader of the executive branch. Judges must exercise restraint and independence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The need for judicial distance and restraint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider the Seventh Schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of nationalism | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In states, don’t curb the right to protest | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On global criticism, tread with caution | HT Editorial
- It requires being more democratic and communicating more strategically
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Chauri Chaura, 1922
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On global criticism, tread with caution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s democratic dilemma | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghazipur, farm protests take a turn | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Union Budget 2021-2022 gets right | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why the FIRs against journalists is wrong | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Announce a fiscal boost | HT Editorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A productive budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rebooting the vaccine plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security will be a key driver of India-US ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox