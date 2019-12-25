e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Editorials / The transformation in the oil market aids India

The transformation in the oil market aids India

This has been fuelled by renewables, natural gas and a tech revolution

editorials Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:31 IST

Hindustan Times
The 1973 OPEC oil crisis and the Persian Gulf war of 1991 brought India to its knees.
The 1973 OPEC oil crisis and the Persian Gulf war of 1991 brought India to its knees. (REUTERS)
         

Oil prices were once the Damocles sword over the Indian economy. That may be changing, though not because of any internal reform. The change has come from the technological revolution in oil supply and the spread of renewables and natural gas on the demand side. The world today is awash in oil. Despite cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), sanctions on Iran, production collapses in Venezuela and Libya, global oil prices are today only $60 a barrel.

India is extraordinarily susceptible to oil crises. The 1973 OPEC oil crisis and the Persian Gulf war of 1991 brought the country to its knees. The first one triggered inflation and social unrest that, arguably, led to the Emergency. The second caused a balance of payments crisis, forcing India to pawn its gold reserves. But the age of black fear is entering its twilight. The oil sector is today unrecognisable. A decade ago, the United States’ Energy Information Administration predicted oil prices would be $100 today. The most striking error was predicting that the US would be importing eight million barrels of oil a day when it has instead become a net exporter. A war that blocks all Gulf oil exports would still plunge India into recession. But today, it is buyers who have the advantage. Which is why Saudi Arabia and Iraq offer to guarantee supplies to India, the world’s fastest-growing importer of the black gold.

tags
top news
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray
Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray’s upgraded to ‘Z’
Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray’s upgraded to ‘Z’
‘Bloody obsession’, bloody good fast bowlers, and those 30 minutes
‘Bloody obsession’, bloody good fast bowlers, and those 30 minutes
Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’
Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’
Galaxy Fold 2: Expect a big design change in the next foldable phone
Galaxy Fold 2: Expect a big design change in the next foldable phone
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion