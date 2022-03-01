Home / Editorials / To battle bullying, dispel the fog of bias
To battle bullying, dispel the fog of bias

  • Last week, a 16-year-old student in Faridabad killed himself after months of alleged mental, physical and sexual harassment by his peers.
Being different is neither bad nor an excuse for violence. It is a pity that a young life was lost in imparting this lesson. (File Photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 07:04 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

Bullying is a menace in educational institutions the world over, which has claimed thousands of victims by crushing their spirit, and in extreme cases, extinguishing their will to live. This was the case last week, when a 16-year-old student in Faridabad killed himself after months of alleged mental, physical and sexual harassment by his peers. His mother, a teacher at the school, alleged that her remonstrations elicited no response from the school authorities. On Sunday, police arrested the headmistress, who was named in his suicide note.

There are several takeaways. One, schools must be more vigilant of peer harassment and handle such cases firmly but sensitively. If the police find the school did little after repeated complaints, it is proof that it failed to protect students. Two, there is a need for clearer guidelines to prevent bullying. India has a law against ragging in colleges and guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, but implementing these recommendations is key.

But ultimately, the law can only have a limited effect on the minds of young people. For example, the boy’s mother alleged he was bullied by male students for his sexuality. Irrespective of the victim’s sexual identity, it needs to be pointed out that homosexuality is legal in India, the right of transpersons is confirmed by the highest court in the land and positive portrayal is not uncommon in popular culture anymore. Yet, prejudice continues to poison young minds. To dispel this fog of bias, educators and parents will have to stress on the values of tolerance and kindness. Being different is neither bad nor an excuse for violence. It is a pity that a young life was lost in imparting this lesson.

Tuesday, March 01, 2022
