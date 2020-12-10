editorials

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:09 IST

India began assessing options for a coronavirus vaccine this week, reviewing submissions by two pharma companies for emergency approval. At the outset, a panel of experts deemed that the data was insufficient to judge the two key parameters — safety and efficacy. While it may seem like this decision will delay the rollout of inoculations for Indians, it is an encouraging sign that the experts are upholding the process to the necessary standards. The nature of the recommendations they offered to both companies suggested that they had jumped the gun in filing their submissions. Serum Institute of India (SII) has to now wait till authorities in the United Kingdom (UK), where clinical trials were held, take a decision on their shot. Bharat Biotech will need to present efficacy data from phase 3 trials that have only just begun.

Neither company has offered comments on the timing or the nature of their submissions, but a quick look at the regulatory literature indicates the bar they failed to meet was clearly defined. Vaccines need to demonstrate safety as well as efficacy, with the latter usually determined only in phase 3 trials. And if the vaccine is made outside of India (such as the Oxford-AstraZeneca one that SII sought cleared), it needs to be approved in a foreign market first. It is only Pfizer, the third vaccine developer that also applied but later requested more time, that ticks both these boxes. But even in Pfizer’s case, news broke yesterday that people predisposed to allergic drug reactions should be closely monitored after some people in the UK who got the shot developed reactions. These were deemed not worrying, but they highlight the risk of unknowns that can still persist when a process that takes years is collapsed into months.

It is thus important that domain experts are armed with every bit of information, and free of any pressure of anticipation, to make the right decision on the vaccines. This information and its assessment are projected to take a few weeks, like it has in the United States, and the UK (where vaccine makers have been making rolling submissions). Science must prevail over speed. In the meantime, India must devote its energy and focus on other challenges, such as planning more purchases, strengthening the distribution plans and, most importantly, keeping infections low.