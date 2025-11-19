What Bihar needs, what Nitish must do
The administration’s mindset must change from perceiving people, including women, as mere labharthis, to citizens whose capabilities need to be enhanced
Nitish Kumar begins his fifth consecutive term as chief minister of Bihar on the back of the NDA winning the assembly election with an enhanced majority. The results suggest a high level of public trust in Kumar that he will transform Bihar, currently distinguished by high male migration in search of work. This hope flows from his record in enforcing the rule of law in Bihar, and improving physical infrastructure in the state. But with the electorate starting to look beyond just caste, Kumar has his task cut out: Bihar’s economy has been growing at a healthy rate (8.64% for FY 24-25) though it remains one of the poorest states in India. His gendered welfare schemes — cycles for girl students to Jeevika and cash handouts — have helped expand capacities. This provides a foundation to launch initiatives that go beyond welfare measures and basic infrastructure such as highways.
Jobs are scarce in Bihar, and remittances a major source of revenue for the state. At some point, the demographic shift will happen with disastrous consequences. The NDA’s manifesto emphasised rebuilding Bihar’s urban infrastructure and promised ₹1 lakh crore investment in agriculture, building industrial and food parks, and special missions for pulses, fox nuts etc. The state will be stretched for funds since welfare promises weigh heavily on the treasury. That apart, the administration’s mindset must change from perceiving people, including women, as mere labharthis (beneficiaries) to citizens whose capabilities need to be enhanced by the state. Politics completely free of primordial sentiment and patronage is near-impossible, but Bihar seems poised at that moment where breaking free of the old governance paradigm looks possible.