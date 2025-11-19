What Bihar needs, what Nitish must do

Nitish Kumar begins his fifth consecutive term as chief minister of Bihar on the back of the NDA winning the assembly election with an enhanced majority. The results suggest a high level of public trust in Kumar that he will transform Bihar, currently distinguished by high male migration in search of work. This hope flows from his record in enforcing the rule of law in Bihar, and improving physical infrastructure in the state. But with the electorate starting to look beyond just caste, Kumar has his task cut out: Bihar’s economy has been growing at a healthy rate (8.64% for FY 24-25) though it remains one of the poorest states in India. His gendered welfare schemes — cycles for girl students to Jeevika and cash handouts — have helped expand capacities. This provides a foundation to launch initiatives that go beyond welfare measures and basic infrastructure such as highways.

