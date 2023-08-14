What does SC plan to do about hate speech?

A plan by Right-wing groups to attempt another religious procession through the communally sensitive Nuh district later this month – mere weeks after the previous iteration sparked violent sectarian clashes – is troubling. At an event in Haryana’s Palwal district, thousands of people from such outfits gathered on Sunday and made hate speeches that targeted the Muslim community directly and indirectly, including by the use of Islamophobic pejoratives and calls to teach the community a lesson. The administration’s naivete – or complicity, depending on how one looks at the situation – in granting permission to the gathering even when the communal frenzy has barely ebbed was only matched by the police’s apparent reluctance in acting against anyone who made hate speeches, or book the organisers of the event. Clearly, few lessons appeared to have been learnt from the administrative gaps two weeks ago that let the situation get out of hand in Nuh. PREMIUM A mahapanchayat in Palwal on Sunday. (HT Photo)