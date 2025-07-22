Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
A database of governors in India: Part 1 | Number Theory

ByNishant Ranjan
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 10:17 am IST

The office of the Governor is a critical bridge between the central and state executive in India. While the Governor is the state equivalent of the President as the ceremonial head of the executive, the discretionary powers bestowed on the office have served to sometimes give a partisan colour to it, especially when different parties are in power in the state and the centre. Controversies notwithstanding, the governor’s post is among the most important constitutional offices in the country. Because it is neither elected nor contingent on professional expertise (such as judges), it is also one of the most important acts of granting political patronage by the central executive. It is in this context that HT has prepared a comprehensive database of all governors India has had since independence to add to its existing portfolio of databases of council of ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and Supreme Court judges.

The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.
A database of governors in India: Part 1
