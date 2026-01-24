Search
Jan 24, 2026
Batters make big run-rate gains in the WPL | Number Theory

One of the features of the men’s IPL in the past three seasons has been a rapid pick-up in the scoring rate

One of the features of the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past three seasons has been a rapid pick-up in the scoring rate. It was shaped by taking greater risks in the first six overs, when fielding restrictions were in place, and via shot-making that fetched four or six runs. Some similar patterns are on view in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), the women’s equivalent of the city franchise-based T20 cricket league. At roughly the half stage of the 2026 season, the average run rate this year is the highest across its four editions.

Women’s Premier League (WPL) is the women’s equivalent of the city franchise-based T20 cricket league.
