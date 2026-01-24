Batters make big run-rate gains in the WPL | Number Theory

One of the features of the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past three seasons has been a rapid pick-up in the scoring rate. It was shaped by taking greater risks in the first six overs, when fielding restrictions were in place, and via shot-making that fetched four or six runs. Some similar patterns are on view in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), the women’s equivalent of the city franchise-based T20 cricket league. At roughly the half stage of the 2026 season, the average run rate this year is the highest across its four editions.

