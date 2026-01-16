Bidding adieu to the current inflation series | Number Theory

The National Statistical Office (NSO) released Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of December on Monday. The NSO release also said that this would be the last monthly release under the current series and the next retail inflation number would begin a new series. Revision of data series such as inflation and GDP is a regular statistical practice to ensure that they are in sync with the changes in the economy. Having said this, it is worth looking at India’s retail inflation trajectory – and also the benchmark inflation rate for inflation targeting framework – under the current series which lasted from January 2011 to December 2025.

Revision of data series such as inflation and GDP is a regular statistical practice. (Bloomberg)