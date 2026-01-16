Bidding adieu to the current inflation series | Number Theory
Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 09:02 am IST
.
The National Statistical Office (NSO) released Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of December on Monday. The NSO release also said that this would be the last monthly release under the current series and the next retail inflation number would begin a new series. Revision of data series such as inflation and GDP is a regular statistical practice to ensure that they are in sync with the changes in the economy. Having said this, it is worth looking at India’s retail inflation trajectory – and also the benchmark inflation rate for inflation targeting framework – under the current series which lasted from January 2011 to December 2025.
Bidding adieu to the current inflation series
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Bidding adieu to the current inflation series | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy