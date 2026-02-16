Has Indian IT missed the bus | Number Theory

India IT haven't been able to ride the AI wave

Global tech stocks have surged on the AI boom, but Indian IT has struggled to ride it. The reason is structural: AI doesn’t just create new demand, it also threatens the labour-heavy outsourcing and BPO engine that has underpinned Indian IT’s margins so far. That fear has weighed on valuations, with the NIFTY IT index down roughly 14% so far this year.