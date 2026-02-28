J&K embodies the evolution in Ranji Trophy, and more | Number Theory

The IPL moment

Most of these first-time winners of the last four decades are large states (for example, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan). Then, there are smaller regions such as Vidarbha and Saurashtra that have come through by investing in cricket and making the Ranji Trophy a priority. After the 1987 World Cup, the second tipping point came in 2008 with the launch of the city franchise-based Indian Premier League (IPL), which caused demand for quality Indian players to explode. Alongside, there were other changes to the Ranji Trophy format such as dismantling the zonal system and allowing teams to recruit up to three players from other states. Since the 2008-09 Ranji Season, 27 different teams have made the knockouts (quarter-finals and above). Jammu & Kashmir, for example, is no stranger at this level, having lost in the quarter-finals thrice before . At the very top, traditional powerhouses Karnataka and Mumbai retain their dominance, and have accounted for 7 of the 14 titles since then. But below them, a second set of teams has emerged, putting themselves in contention on a consistent basis.