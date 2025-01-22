Menu Explore
Number Theory: Going after skilled Indian workers in the US may backfire

ByRoshan Kishore
Jan 22, 2025 08:58 AM IST

.

US President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders on his first day in office. One of them calls for ending automatic birthright citizenship for children of non-permanent residents in the US. This will include children of H-1B visa holders (the visa given to highly skilled workers and of particular relevance to many Indian tech workers in the US). While the move is likely to run into legal hurdles, given the fact that birthright citizenship is enshrined in the US constitution, the inherent political messaging about making the country a less friendly place for immigrants is clear. Here are five charts which explain why this is a politically convenient but counterproductive strategy for the Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it in Washington on Tuesday.(AP)
US President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it in Washington on Tuesday.(AP)
