Number Theory: Has heat tread the heels of polling this election?

The seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which started on April 19 and will end on June 1, is in the middle of India’s summer season. The usual trend of India’s average maximum – as seen in the 1981-2010 average considered the “normal” – is that it rises almost continuously from April 19 to May 26, and begins to fall rapidly off that level after June 4.

Women take shelter under an umbrella due to extreme heat as they exit a polling booth after casting their vote in Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters photo)