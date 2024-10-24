Number Theory: Implications of China's rise in global EV market

Less than a month after the European Union agreed to impose tariffs up to 45% on imports of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), a flagship publication of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has argued that Chinese EV imports might be crucial in reducing carbon emissions from transportation. IMF’s observations are likely to generate heartburn, if not backlash, in advanced countries, and subtly underline China’s growing prowess in the strategic global automobile market. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

Employees work on an electric vehicle at a factory in Jinhua, China.(AFP)