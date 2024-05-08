 Number Theory: In Maharashtra, how BJP traded uncertainty for influence - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: In Maharashtra, how BJP traded uncertainty for influence

BySreedev Krishnakumar, Roshan Kishore
May 08, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The problem for the both the BJP and every other party in the state is that nobody knows how much support the NCP and Shiv Sena have with the factions.

Maharashtra sends the second largest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, 48, after Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and its allies – the Shiv Sena and the Swabhimani Paksa in 2014 and just the Shiv Sena in 2019 -- swept the state in both Lok Sabha elections winning 42 and 41 of the 48 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) respectively. The political landscape in the state, however, has changed drastically for the 2024 elections because of a split within the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP is fighting the elections in an alliance with the parties recognised as the official Shiv Sena and the NCP by the Election Commission and the Congress is in an alliance with the Sena and NCP factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar that are consider themselves as the legacy units of the party. The political churn and the uncertainty this has created in the state’s politics may make the state more challenging for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others in Kolhapur. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others in Kolhapur. (PTI)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: In Maharashtra, how BJP traded uncertainty for influence

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On