Number Theory: Piecemeal efforts, passing the buck will not fix Delhi's air

With the advent in Delhi of what can only be described as pollution season , all arms of the state are yet again pretending to find solutions to the problems. The courts have been asking the executive to take action against farmers burning stubble and seeking detailed plans to control pollution. Governments are busy playing the blame game and selling snake oil solutions which are targeted more at managing the narrative than pollution itself. Air pollution is responsible for 30% of premature deaths in India while every third child in Delhi has impaired lungs.(PTI)

What will it take to manage the pollution problem in Delhi and adjoining areas for good? This two-part series will argue that it requires understanding the structural nature of the problem and marshalling political will and sustained resources rather than pretending to be seen as doing something when the air really becomes bad. The first part of the series will highlight why it is wrong to see India’s air-pollution crisis as a Delhi-centric winter problem and the second part will show what needs to be done to control this successfully.