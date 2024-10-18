Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: The state of play in UP’s high-stakes bypoll battle

ByNishant Ranjan, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2024 01:05 PM IST

.

Nine assembly constituencies (ACs) in Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on 13 November. The election in one more AC, Milkipur, has not been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ostensibly because of an ongoing court case. Since Uttar Pradesh gave one of the most surprising verdicts in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and given the state’s importance in national politics (it sends the most representatives to the Lok Sabha), these bypolls are seen as a political weather vane of how things stand before the 2027 assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(HT File Phot/Raj K Raj)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(HT File Phot/Raj K Raj)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On