Number Theory: What do we know about salaried jobs in India?

Employment generation is the biggest talking point in Union Budget 2024-25. The budget speech talks about earmarking ₹2 lakh crore rupees over the next five years to achieve this task. The major focus of these policies will be on generating salaried jobs in the formal sector. Will these policies achieve the desired objective? It will be premature to answer this question either way right now. However, what is worth looking at in detail is the status of already existing salaried jobs in the Indian economy. Here are five charts that answer this question in detail by looking at the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) data.

Representational image.(Shutterstock)