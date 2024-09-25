Menu Explore
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Number Theory: Will welfare be a crucial plank in J&K elections?

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Sep 25, 2024 08:13 AM IST

What made Jammu & Kashmir unique among Indian states was the fact that it was the only Muslim-majority state in India.

The Union territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir is in the midst of its first assembly elections. Given the erstwhile state's – it became a UT in 2019 – turbulent political history, the ongoing elections are largely seen as a debate on larger political issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the restoration of statehood for Jammu & Kashmir. Without prejudice to any of these issues, there is another question to be asked about the elections. How much of a plank would welfare be in Jammu & Kashmir? Here is what an HT analysis of official statistics shows.

An election officer applies indelible ink on the finger of a woman in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.(Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
