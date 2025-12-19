Red retreat: Is LDF on its way out in Kerala? | Number Theory

The writing on the wall, from the results, suggests that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) led LDF has its back against the wall
Results for Kerala’s local body polls were declared over the weekend. These polls come months before the 2026 assembly elections and have historically been a bellwether for the assembly polls. The writing on the wall, from the results, suggests that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has its back against the wall. Here’s a detailed explanation of the argument.