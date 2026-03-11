The most important lesson from the Hormuz oil shock | Number Theory

The war would not have happened without the US agreeing to launch it

Israel has always wanted to attack Iran. It has also been trying to persuade the US to join ranks. No US President before Donald Trump entertained the idea. Trump 1.0 killed the Iran nuclear deal and 2.0 started a full-fledged war. By all accounts, there was very little clarity of objectives or strategy in place – like is the case with all Trump decisions – in case the initially stated plan of a meltdown of Iran within the first couple of days of eliminating the top leadership did not materialize. The confusion in the US’s strategic thinking notwithstanding, its ascent to joining the war was absolutely critical for it to start in the first place.