The roles Muslims play in West Bengal's politics | Number Theory

The BJP’s rise entails a situation where Muslims cease to be a bipartisan community in the state

This is the most important takeaway as far as the present dynamics are concerned. Because the BJP’s rise in West Bengal politics is relatively recent, and it has largely come at the cost of an erosion in the support base of the communists and the Congress, West Bengal is now in a situation where Muslims have overwhelmingly consolidated behind the TMC. This also means that, depending on whether or not the TMC is in power, Muslims will either be confined to the treasury benches or opposition benches in the new assembly, like in the existing one. To be sure, most Indian states, with the exception of Kerala, are in this situation right now; it is West Bengal which is losing its exceptionalism.