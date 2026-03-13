This oil jolt is unlike the previous ones | Number Theory

IEA estimates the global oil supply shock on account of the war in March in the ballpark of 10%

“With crude and oil product flows through the Strait of Hormuz plunging from around 20 million barrels per day (mb/d) before the war to a trickle currently, limited capacity available to bypass the crucial waterway, and storage filling up, Gulf countries have cut total oil production by at least 10 mb/d. In the absence of a rapid resumption of shipping flows, supply losses are set to increase”, the IEA report says. “Global supply in March is projected to fall by 8 mb/d to 98.8 mb/d,” it adds. IEA’s estimates are on the side of optimism because it assumes that “options to bypass the Strait (of Hormuz) are fully utilised from early March and seaborne flows gradually normalise from late March”. In fact, the report itself admits this. “With no signs of a de-escalation in hostilities or a clear timeline for a recovery in flows through the Strait at the time of writing, we note that the March forecast and beyond carry a high level of uncertainty”, it says.