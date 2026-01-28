What will it take to unlock export-led growth for India? | Number Theory

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Sunday. The budget is being presented in the backdrop of headwinds from US’s 50% tariff on Indian exports and promised tailwinds from the Indo-EU Free Trade Agreement. These developments raise a larger question about the Indian economy: the importance of exports, both overall and product-specific, for India’s economic growth. This is best answered by four data points discussed below.

@FinMinIndia