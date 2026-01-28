Search
Wed, Jan 28, 2026
New Delhi oC

What will it take to unlock export-led growth for India? | Number Theory

ByRoshan Kishore
Updated on: Jan 28, 2026 08:53 am IST

These developments raise a larger question about the Indian economy: the importance of exports, both overall and product-specific, for India’s economic growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Sunday. The budget is being presented in the backdrop of headwinds from US’s 50% tariff on Indian exports and promised tailwinds from the Indo-EU Free Trade Agreement. These developments raise a larger question about the Indian economy: the importance of exports, both overall and product-specific, for India’s economic growth. This is best answered by four data points discussed below.

@FinMinIndia
@FinMinIndia
  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / What will it take to unlock export-led growth for India? | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-telugu
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On