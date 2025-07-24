Who are India's governors? | Number Theory
.
Who gets to be a governor in India, and what have they done before reaching that position? Are some professions more common among governors than others? Do certain social or religious groups get appointed more often, and does this vary by political party? Are some states more frequently represented in these appointments? The second part of this series looks into these questions to understand the patterns behind gubernatorial selections -who they are, where they come from, and how political parties influence these choices.
Who are India's governors?
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Who are India's governors? | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy