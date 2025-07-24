Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Who are India's governors? | Number Theory

ByNishant Ranjan
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 09:41 am IST

Who gets to be a governor in India, and what have they done before reaching that position? Are some professions more common among governors than others? Do certain social or religious groups get appointed more often, and does this vary by political party? Are some states more frequently represented in these appointments? The second part of this series looks into these questions to understand the patterns behind gubernatorial selections -who they are, where they come from, and how political parties influence these choices.

Raj Bhavan, Karnataka.
